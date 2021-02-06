Previous
Первая пленка by insertusm
Первая пленка

Моя первая отснятая в жизни пленка. Снимал на советский дальномерник Зоркий-4. Пускай я и снимаю на цифру, пленочная фотография мне весьма понравилась, и прекращать снимать на пленку я не намерен.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Artem Romanov

@insertusm
