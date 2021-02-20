Previous
Winter Snow by interludephotographyky
8 / 365

Winter Snow

Had a nice walk around the park...it was gorgeous seeing everything still covered with snow!
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Kim P

I completed this project back in 2011 and had so much fun, so I thought I'd give it a try again! •God first, family...
