Ruffled by inthecloud5
Ruffled

A dozen or more starlings have appeared on the feeders in the garden this week. Every so often they fly up onto the roof to wait for the feeders to be filled up again.

This one landed on the top of the shed and had a good shake before coming back for more tasty mealworms.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Clare Gadsby ace
such amazing feathers and colours. fab shot
May 3rd, 2020  
KV ace
Nice and sharp... love the wet look of the bird.
May 3rd, 2020  
