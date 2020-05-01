Sign up
Ruffled
A dozen or more starlings have appeared on the feeders in the garden this week. Every so often they fly up onto the roof to wait for the feeders to be filled up again.
This one landed on the top of the shed and had a good shake before coming back for more tasty mealworms.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
ChristineL
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
Tags
starling
Clare Gadsby
ace
such amazing feathers and colours. fab shot
May 3rd, 2020
KV
ace
Nice and sharp... love the wet look of the bird.
May 3rd, 2020
