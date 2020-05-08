Previous
Bee late by inthecloud5
Photo 1206

Bee late

Another warm and sunny day which attracted bees to the garden, they were still buzzing around this evening.

It was a public holiday for the 75th anniversary of VE day today, no big celebrations in our road so it was pretty quiet.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

ace
KWind ace
Great clarity!
May 10th, 2020  
