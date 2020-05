The delivery

Much excitement today when the postman delivered more live mealworms, just as the starlings ordered.



They were ready to swoop in and find the little wrigglers, as you can see from this photo they didn't last long. We all had a good time, me clicking away while the birds came and went, the dog was captivated with all the activity and my husband was just delighted he'd had such a great idea. Simple pleasures.



