Distant hills

Took a day trip to Cumbria today to prepare for a furniture delivery at our cottage next week. It was so quiet, I didn't see another soul all day.



I deliberately picked a cloudy, rainy day so I wouldn't be tempted to go out and about with the camera, but I couldn't resist stopping for a quick photo on the way home.



It seemed appropriate that the hills were shrouded in cloud, looking forward to better days when we're permitted to return for a proper visit.