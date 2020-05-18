Previous
Distant hills by inthecloud5
Photo 1213

Distant hills

Took a day trip to Cumbria today to prepare for a furniture delivery at our cottage next week. It was so quiet, I didn't see another soul all day.

I deliberately picked a cloudy, rainy day so I wouldn't be tempted to go out and about with the camera, but I couldn't resist stopping for a quick photo on the way home.

It seemed appropriate that the hills were shrouded in cloud, looking forward to better days when we're permitted to return for a proper visit.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Islandgirl ace
Wow love those clouds!
May 21st, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonderful scene in b&w
May 21st, 2020  
