feeding time

I think I could fill the whole month with shots of the starlings in the garden. It was really windy today so I think that might have put them off but the lovely mealworms were still a draw for these two.



Yesterday we had so many birds on the feeder it was impossible to get a decent shot, there were just too many. Mind you, I'm not complaining, they were entertaining to watch and I'm thankful for that at the moment!