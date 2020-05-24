Previous
Next
Social distancing by inthecloud5
Photo 1219

Social distancing

While the garden is full of starlings feeding their young, it's easy to miss visits from other birds, such as this great tit.

It kept well away from the rabble of starlings though and I don't blame it!
24th May 2020 24th May 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise