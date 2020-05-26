Previous
Next
Sunset time by inthecloud5
Photo 1221

Sunset time

I collected some dandelion clocks a few days ago with the idea of photographing them as they opened up but I forgot and when I looked at them today they were already fully open.

So I had a photo session with them as the sun was setting in the distance. But by the time I'd finished setting up the sun had disappeared, then as I opened the window the breeze caught the seeds and blew most of them away! So, here's the one that's still intact :)

Thanks for all your favs and comments recently, I've really appreciated them.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Outstanding still life, light, composition
May 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise