Sunset time

I collected some dandelion clocks a few days ago with the idea of photographing them as they opened up but I forgot and when I looked at them today they were already fully open.



So I had a photo session with them as the sun was setting in the distance. But by the time I'd finished setting up the sun had disappeared, then as I opened the window the breeze caught the seeds and blew most of them away! So, here's the one that's still intact :)



Thanks for all your favs and comments recently, I've really appreciated them.