Previous
Next
Photo 1230
Superior
Minnie spends a lot of time looking out for the dog so she can give her a look of complete disdain which she's perfected just for her.
Minnie is far superior to the rest of us so it's not a surprise that she's got no time for a silly little dog.
No need to comment, just filling a gap.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
2
3
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1460
photos
176
followers
83
following
349% complete
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st June 2020 5:53pm
cat
4rky
ace
I have a soft spot for black cats......
July 15th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
July 15th, 2020
