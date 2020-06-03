Wingspan

The young starlings were back today with constant noise from them squabbling over the food, although there were plenty of mealworms to go around.



The weather changed today and after weeks of sunshine we finally got some rain, so I was glad I could be inside with the camera and glad these were just outside the window.



The background was a bit distracting so I added an extra layer and a texture.



Thanks so much for all your lovely comments on yesterday's starling image, you're all keeping me going! Fortunately the starlings don't seem to mind having the camera pointed at them all the time :)