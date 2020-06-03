Sign up
Photo 1232
Wingspan
The young starlings were back today with constant noise from them squabbling over the food, although there were plenty of mealworms to go around.
The weather changed today and after weeks of sunshine we finally got some rain, so I was glad I could be inside with the camera and glad these were just outside the window.
The background was a bit distracting so I added an extra layer and a texture.
Thanks so much for all your lovely comments on yesterday's starling image, you're all keeping me going! Fortunately the starlings don't seem to mind having the camera pointed at them all the time :)
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Milanie
ace
Fabulous shot on those wings.
June 4th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Another great shot!
June 4th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful detail and great processing!
June 5th, 2020
