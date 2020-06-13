Quick as lightning

I don't really like thunderstorms but this was perhaps the most exciting event that we've seen in some weeks so I made myself watch it until it got too close. It was amazing to see the lightning, I don't think I've ever seen anything like it pass right overhead. This is taken from the loft room when I was feeling brave enough to open the window.



Trying to get a photo of the lightning was interesting, ended up with lots of nothing and this one! I understand the expression 'quick as lightning' now.