Summer's day in Patterdale by inthecloud5
Photo 1247

Summer's day in Patterdale

The beautiful village of Patterdale in the Lake District would normally be packed with people enjoying refreshments after a walk in the hills.

Not so today as everything was closed! It'll probably be back to normal in a couple of weeks when restrictions are lifted. Quite glad to be here today when we had plenty of space to enjoy our surroundings but strange to see it so quiet.

Thank you everyone who put my flowers of the wayside on to this week's TT, it was amazing to see it there amongst this week's incredible images :)
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

FBailey ace
Lovely processing
June 22nd, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Wow I notice the nice red phone booth
June 22nd, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice and love those red phone booths...........we don't see many anymore!
June 23rd, 2020  
Babs ace
It is quite nice seeing scenes like this deserted. Not so good for the people who have to earn a living from tourism though I suppose.
June 23rd, 2020  
