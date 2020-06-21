Summer's day in Patterdale

The beautiful village of Patterdale in the Lake District would normally be packed with people enjoying refreshments after a walk in the hills.



Not so today as everything was closed! It'll probably be back to normal in a couple of weeks when restrictions are lifted. Quite glad to be here today when we had plenty of space to enjoy our surroundings but strange to see it so quiet.



Thank you everyone who put my flowers of the wayside on to this week's TT, it was amazing to see it there amongst this week's incredible images :)