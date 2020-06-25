Previous
Bee happy by inthecloud5
Bee happy

Last week our camera club had our virtual zoom meeting with macro photographer who showed us some of his truly beautiful images and explained his techniques.

I realised during his talk that I haven't got the patience to achieve the kind of results he did but I decided to order a second hand macro lens to try and capture some of the wildlife in the garden and, hopefully, further afield soon (that's my excuse, anyway!) It arrived yesterday so I found a bee and followed it around until it posed for me, very happy with the results!
Very nice
June 26th, 2020  
