Bee happy

Last week our camera club had our virtual zoom meeting with macro photographer who showed us some of his truly beautiful images and explained his techniques.



I realised during his talk that I haven't got the patience to achieve the kind of results he did but I decided to order a second hand macro lens to try and capture some of the wildlife in the garden and, hopefully, further afield soon (that's my excuse, anyway!) It arrived yesterday so I found a bee and followed it around until it posed for me, very happy with the results!