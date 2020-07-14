Sign up
Photo 1273
Say hello, wave goodbye
Last year this verbena was covered with Painted Lady butterflies, so far this year we haven't seen any, maybe when the sun comes out again they might return.
The plant has grown really tall and has been a bit battered by the weather but even on a dreary day there is plenty of interest here for the bees.
Thanks for all your comments on the wild flowers, they really are a beautiful sight.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
ChristineL
@inthecloud5
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th July 2020 11:24am
Tags
bee
,
verbena
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous. Fav
July 15th, 2020
