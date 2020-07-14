Previous
Say hello, wave goodbye by inthecloud5
Last year this verbena was covered with Painted Lady butterflies, so far this year we haven't seen any, maybe when the sun comes out again they might return.

The plant has grown really tall and has been a bit battered by the weather but even on a dreary day there is plenty of interest here for the bees.

Thanks for all your comments on the wild flowers, they really are a beautiful sight.
Fabulous. Fav
July 15th, 2020  
