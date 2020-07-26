Previous
Hanging on by inthecloud5
Hanging on

Another from my walk in the nature reserve where I saw the beetle hanging on to the grass.

Tilly brushed against this plant and the seeds scattered, I knew they wouldn't stay like this for long and sure enough when I'd taken the photo off they went floating through the air.
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
