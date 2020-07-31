Previous
Blending in by inthecloud5
Blending in

If you're a brightly coloured butterfly it must be difficult to find somewhere to chill out where you won't be noticed. I think this one did a pretty good job, anyway they're much easier to photograph when they're just sitting on a wall!
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
Milanie ace
Really nice capture and details.
August 1st, 2020  
