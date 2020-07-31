Sign up
Photo 1290
Blending in
If you're a brightly coloured butterfly it must be difficult to find somewhere to chill out where you won't be noticed. I think this one did a pretty good job, anyway they're much easier to photograph when they're just sitting on a wall!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st July 2020 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
tortoiseshell
Milanie
ace
Really nice capture and details.
August 1st, 2020
