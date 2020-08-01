Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1291
Watching and waiting
This young great tit was sitting on top of the bird feeder this morning, it didn't seem to mind me skulking about in the garden with the camera.
The weather was a bit more summery today, we managed to do our walk today without any rain. Not bad for the first day of August.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1477
photos
179
followers
83
following
353% complete
View this month »
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
Latest from all albums
1285
1286
1287
1288
87
1289
1290
1291
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st August 2020 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
Maggiemae
ace
Getting that light sparkle in his eye is the greatest achievement! fav
August 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close