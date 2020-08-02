Sign up
Photo 1292
Tarn shapes
We walked up a path for what seemed like a long way to reach this tarn, hidden away high up in the hills. A really beautiful and peaceful spot and as you can see it was the perfect place for social distancing!
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1479
photos
179
followers
83
following
Latest from all albums
Tags
lake district
,
tarn
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous water and rocks!
August 3rd, 2020
