Previous
Next
Burdock by inthecloud5
Photo 1294

Burdock

I was curious to try and identify some of the thistle-like plants I'd seen recently so looked them up and found this one is burdock. Found a long list of how it's been used for medicinal purposes over the years and was surprised to discover the dried flower heads were the inspiration for velcro!

My only knowledge of burdock was when I was much younger drinking Dandelion and Burdock pop, I never thought too much about what it was but loved the taste of it.

This was taken on a wet day in the Lake District when we went on a woodland walk to avoid getting completely soaked.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
So interesting to see the plant. I used to drink dandelion and burdock when I was a kid, but never saw the plant till now.
August 9th, 2020  
Gosia ace
They prickly but look interesting
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise