Burdock

I was curious to try and identify some of the thistle-like plants I'd seen recently so looked them up and found this one is burdock. Found a long list of how it's been used for medicinal purposes over the years and was surprised to discover the dried flower heads were the inspiration for velcro!



My only knowledge of burdock was when I was much younger drinking Dandelion and Burdock pop, I never thought too much about what it was but loved the taste of it.



This was taken on a wet day in the Lake District when we went on a woodland walk to avoid getting completely soaked.