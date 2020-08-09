Sign up
Photo 1298
Bee happy
I was happy to find lots of subjects in the garden and very pleased to find this one in focus amongst the many that were not :)
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
1485
photos
179
followers
82
following
355% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th August 2020 11:54am
Tags
flower
,
bee
Susan Wakely
ace
Great mid flight shot and pretty delicate blue flower.
August 10th, 2020
