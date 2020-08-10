Previous
The pollinator by inthecloud5
Photo 1299

The pollinator

The echinacea are still attractive the the bees despite the flowers having no petals. Slugs and snails have been busier than the bees in the garden recently.

Trying to catch up on missing days, no need to comment.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Babs ace
Huge fav.
August 17th, 2020  
