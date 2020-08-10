Sign up
Photo 1299
The pollinator
The echinacea are still attractive the the bees despite the flowers having no petals. Slugs and snails have been busier than the bees in the garden recently.
Trying to catch up on missing days, no need to comment.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1490
photos
177
followers
82
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th August 2020 10:32am
Tags
bee
,
echinacea
Babs
ace
Huge fav.
August 17th, 2020
