summertime by inthecloud5
Photo 1299

summertime

It was hot and humid today, plenty of bees buzzing around the garden joined briefly by this tortoiseshell butterfly on the verbena.

We've not seen many butterflies in the garden this year so it's quite an exciting event when one appears.

Thanks for all your lovely comments on the flying bee, very much appreciated :)
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

ace
Milanie ace
He's looking straight on at you!
August 11th, 2020  
