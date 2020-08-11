Sign up
summertime
It was hot and humid today, plenty of bees buzzing around the garden joined briefly by this tortoiseshell butterfly on the verbena.
We've not seen many butterflies in the garden this year so it's quite an exciting event when one appears.
Thanks for all your lovely comments on the flying bee, very much appreciated :)
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Tags
butterfly
Milanie
ace
He's looking straight on at you!
August 11th, 2020
