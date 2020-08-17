Sign up
Photo 1304
East cote lighthouse
This flimsy looking structure on the north Cumbrian coast is actually a lighthouse, it looks like it would blow over in a high wind. Reflected in a puddle on the prom.
Had a good walk here today, even as the weather improved and the tide went out, we still had the beach to ourselves.
17th August 2020
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Tags
beach
,
lighthouse
,
cumbria
Milanie
ace
Made a great reflection.
August 18th, 2020
