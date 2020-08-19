Sign up
Photo 1306
There and back
The steamers on Ullswater take passengers from Glenridding at one end of the lake to Pooley Bridge at the other.
We were far away, high up on the hill so we watched as the two boats pass each other with the red sailed yacht bobbing along in their wake.
Capturing the moment for world photography day.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
Tags
boat
,
yacht
,
ullswater
,
wpd2020
