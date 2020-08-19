Previous
There and back by inthecloud5
Photo 1306

There and back

The steamers on Ullswater take passengers from Glenridding at one end of the lake to Pooley Bridge at the other.

We were far away, high up on the hill so we watched as the two boats pass each other with the red sailed yacht bobbing along in their wake.

Capturing the moment for world photography day.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
