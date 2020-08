Visitor from Scotland

Waited for a sunny day to visit a nearby nature reserve to see if we could find the rare Scotch Argus butterfly.



The reserve has been carefully managed to encourage the butterfly to visit, they don't usually venture far from Scotland but with the right conditions some of them have been encouraged over the border!



This one was actually on top of a scabious flower, just a single stem which it covered completely.



Processed with a texture in the background to make it less distracting.