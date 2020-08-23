Sign up
Photo 1310
Scruffy sparrow
This little tree sparrow was having a fine time in the garden making the most of the newly filled feeders. Good to see so many birds using the facilities.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd August 2020 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sparrow
