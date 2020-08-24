Previous
Next
In the pink by inthecloud5
Photo 1311

In the pink

Home again to find the garden full of bees in the sunshine, the sedum is covered with them today.

Lots of jobs to do in the garden but we ended up at the vets this afternoon with Tilly after she seemed to have a seizure. Thankfully she's recovered ok so we just have to wait for blood test results to make sure there's no underlying problems.

Very weird at the vets with covid restrictions, I wasn't allowed in so the vet came outside to update me as the afternoon went on. Very relieved when Tilly was eventually brought out with her tail wagging :)
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 25th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
oh my. how concerning about poor tilly. hopefully nothing underlying. this is fabulous, meanwhile
August 25th, 2020  
Valerina
So pretty pink!
And all the best to Tilly
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise