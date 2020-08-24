In the pink

Home again to find the garden full of bees in the sunshine, the sedum is covered with them today.



Lots of jobs to do in the garden but we ended up at the vets this afternoon with Tilly after she seemed to have a seizure. Thankfully she's recovered ok so we just have to wait for blood test results to make sure there's no underlying problems.



Very weird at the vets with covid restrictions, I wasn't allowed in so the vet came outside to update me as the afternoon went on. Very relieved when Tilly was eventually brought out with her tail wagging :)