Photo 1312
Short hop
This bee wasn't travelling far in between the flowers on the verbena, which has recovered remarkably well after yesterday's stormy weather.
No need to comment, just filling gaps :)
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Tags
bee
,
verbena
