Garden surprise by inthecloud5
Garden surprise

I've no idea where these poppies have come from but I was delighted to see them make an appearance in the garden this week.

Much more excitement here today when I opened up a parcel containing a new lens for my z6 camera. I ordered it in January but production was delayed so as time marched on throughout lockdown there was still no sign of the lens. I was shocked and surprised when I got a call this week to let me know it was on its way.

Looking forward to getting out and about to try it out beyond the garden soon.

Added a texture to give the background a bit more interest.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Milanie ace
Lovely focusing - yea on the new lens!
August 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh how beautiful, I wish poppies would just appear in my garden.
August 30th, 2020  
