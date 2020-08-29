Garden surprise

I've no idea where these poppies have come from but I was delighted to see them make an appearance in the garden this week.



Much more excitement here today when I opened up a parcel containing a new lens for my z6 camera. I ordered it in January but production was delayed so as time marched on throughout lockdown there was still no sign of the lens. I was shocked and surprised when I got a call this week to let me know it was on its way.



Looking forward to getting out and about to try it out beyond the garden soon.



Added a texture to give the background a bit more interest.