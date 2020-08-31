Sign up
Photo 1318
Resident
This little robin is a regular visitor to the garden, today I could hear it singing loudly in the tree but I just couldn't find it, eventually I spotted it high amongst the branches by which time it had stopped singing!
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
Tags
tree
,
robin
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture
September 1st, 2020
