Do Not Disturb by inthecloud5
Do Not Disturb

Found this spider carefully positioned across the doorway of the greenhouse, it didn't stay undisturbed for long!
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

ChristineL

ace
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
peta macarthur ace
So nicely done
September 19th, 2020  
