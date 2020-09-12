Previous
Are you sure this is the right way? by inthecloud5
Photo 1328

Are you sure this is the right way?

Happened to be standing on a bridge crossing a stream when this motorbike went past.

Actually there's a ford here but the water level was perhaps a bit high for this pair on the bike. They got through ok and went on their merry way.
12th September 2020

ace
