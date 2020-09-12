Sign up
Photo 1328
Are you sure this is the right way?
Happened to be standing on a bridge crossing a stream when this motorbike went past.
Actually there's a ford here but the water level was perhaps a bit high for this pair on the bike. They got through ok and went on their merry way.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
1517
photos
174
followers
82
following
Tags
river
,
motorbike
