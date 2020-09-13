Sign up
Three trees
After posting a photo of these trees last week that I took in March, I was intrigued to see what they'd look like now summer is coming to an end.
I took myself off with camera and dog, we trekked up the hill to find the trees and I was rather surprised to see there was not one leaf in sight!
Decided to post them anyway, except this time it's three trees in colour (but still no leaves).
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
trees
Tired Panda
ace
Oh wow! So ethereal (I don't think that's the word I mean, but it's the only word I can think of 😂)
September 14th, 2020
