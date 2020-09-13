Previous
Next
Three trees by inthecloud5
Photo 1329

Three trees

After posting a photo of these trees last week that I took in March, I was intrigued to see what they'd look like now summer is coming to an end.

I took myself off with camera and dog, we trekked up the hill to find the trees and I was rather surprised to see there was not one leaf in sight!

Decided to post them anyway, except this time it's three trees in colour (but still no leaves).
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tired Panda ace
Oh wow! So ethereal (I don't think that's the word I mean, but it's the only word I can think of 😂)
September 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise