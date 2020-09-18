Sign up
Photo 1333
Fairy Bells
Just one of the names for the hare bell, one of the most delicate and pretty wild flowers seen in late summer.
I spotted these on our walk today, they get blown about in the slightest breeze so they must be tough to survive in this environment.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1522
photos
174
followers
82
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th September 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
September 20th, 2020
