Fairy Bells by inthecloud5
Photo 1333

Fairy Bells

Just one of the names for the hare bell, one of the most delicate and pretty wild flowers seen in late summer.

I spotted these on our walk today, they get blown about in the slightest breeze so they must be tough to survive in this environment.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

ChristineL

ace
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
September 20th, 2020  
