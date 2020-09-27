Space

The beach at low tide at New Brighton is vast, most people don't venture far from the car park but we took our wellies so we had could wander about freely with as much space as we liked.



It was good to get out after a frustrating week with computer crashes and hard drives full of photos refusing to open. I was searching for photos to enter in a camera club competition but in the process I've lost photos from last year and messed up the Lightroom catalogue. I think I've just about lost the will to fix it. Time to move on!