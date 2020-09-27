Previous
Next
Space by inthecloud5
Photo 1347

Space

The beach at low tide at New Brighton is vast, most people don't venture far from the car park but we took our wellies so we had could wander about freely with as much space as we liked.

It was good to get out after a frustrating week with computer crashes and hard drives full of photos refusing to open. I was searching for photos to enter in a camera club competition but in the process I've lost photos from last year and messed up the Lightroom catalogue. I think I've just about lost the will to fix it. Time to move on!
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise