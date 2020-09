Watching the sunset

As predicted the rain didn't stop today so there wasn't much to photograph when I went on a very short walk with the pooch this afternoon.



So, here's the iron men watching the sunset last night.



Still more of them than humans on this shot, despite a chap coming along with his tripod and setting up just in front of me shortly after I took this. He was too late though and missed the best of the sunset when the sun dropped behind the cloud and the colour disappeared.