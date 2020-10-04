Still going strong

The cosmos are making up for lost time and looking lovely in the garden at a time when everything else is starting to die off. I think I'll plant some late again next year to get these October blooms.



I faffed about with this in photoshop with textures, one of those that never feels quite finished, but time has run out on this one so here it is.



No need to comment, I'm trying to catch up on many missing days :)