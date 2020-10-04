Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1352
Still going strong
The cosmos are making up for lost time and looking lovely in the garden at a time when everything else is starting to die off. I think I'll plant some late again next year to get these October blooms.
I faffed about with this in photoshop with textures, one of those that never feels quite finished, but time has run out on this one so here it is.
No need to comment, I'm trying to catch up on many missing days :)
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1546
photos
170
followers
81
following
371% complete
View this month »
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th October 2020 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cosmos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close