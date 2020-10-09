Sign up
Photo 1355
Rain rain go away
We got the full force of a heavy rain shower on our walk this afternoon. As the dramatic sky moved away there were some nice colours revealed as the sun caught the autumnal trees in the village.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
3
1
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1545
photos
170
followers
81
following
371% complete
View this month »
Tags
sun
,
cloud
,
autumn
,
cumbria
Louise
ace
Beautiful! Lovely light and colour.
October 11th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
oh wow that is dramatic indeed!
October 11th, 2020
Taffy
ace
That is an ominous sky over the beautiful lit land.
October 11th, 2020
