trees and leaves

Had a lovely autumnal walk in the woods today, it was quiet and so good to be away from the city and all the corona news for a few days.



The trees were just what I was looking for to try some icm, and the leaves were from a different tree, then I blended the two images in photoshop. Looks better on black.



It was good to create something new after spending the last week restoring and deleting photos from my back up drive. Such a boring job but almost done. I'll learn a lesson from this that the backup should be done from the photos you want to keep, not every single photo you've ever taken :)



Thanks to everyone who has commented on recent images, they're all much appreciated.