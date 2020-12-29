Moon rising

It's not the full moon until tomorrow but I thought it looked pretty full and who knows if we'll be able to see it tomorrow?



We were on a late walk with Tilly, having arrived in Cumbria to escape for a few days. A welcome change of scene, the landscape looks so beautiful with a covering of snow. It was good to have a clear view of the sunset when we started the walk and the moon rising on the way back!



Hoping to stay until next year, as we're currently in the same tier we can travel between home and here but it might all change this week.