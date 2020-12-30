Previous
Next
Cold moon by inthecloud5
Photo 1422

Cold moon

I figured that the full moon would appear over the Pennines, so I walked to the end of the lane and there it was.

No need to comment, just filling the last of last year.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise