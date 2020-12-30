Sign up
Photo 1422
Cold moon
I figured that the full moon would appear over the Pennines, so I walked to the end of the lane and there it was.
No need to comment, just filling the last of last year.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
1612
photos
174
followers
82
following
389% complete
Tags
moon
