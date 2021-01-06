fluffy

I took the photo of the blue tit in the garden last weekend but the background was distracting so added a texture and did some blending.



The result is not really what I had in mind, I think the bird was too fluffy to blend it in really well.



Anyway, I could have done more but Photoshop was misbehaving so I took an executive decision and stopped before I lost the lot.



No photos taken today so this is all I have to offer :)