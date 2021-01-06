Sign up
Photo 1426
fluffy
I took the photo of the blue tit in the garden last weekend but the background was distracting so added a texture and did some blending.
The result is not really what I had in mind, I think the bird was too fluffy to blend it in really well.
Anyway, I could have done more but Photoshop was misbehaving so I took an executive decision and stopped before I lost the lot.
No photos taken today so this is all I have to offer :)
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
0
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Tags
bird
,
texture
