fluffy by inthecloud5
Photo 1426

fluffy

I took the photo of the blue tit in the garden last weekend but the background was distracting so added a texture and did some blending.

The result is not really what I had in mind, I think the bird was too fluffy to blend it in really well.

Anyway, I could have done more but Photoshop was misbehaving so I took an executive decision and stopped before I lost the lot.

No photos taken today so this is all I have to offer :)
