House of the rising sun

When I looked out this morning I was surprised to see the sun shining through the fog, just rising above the roof of the house in the next road. Not quite New Orleans but under the current circumstances it's the best I can do!



It turned out to be a beautiful winter's day which was very welcome but brought a huge number of people out on my usual walking routes. Just one of the perils of lockdown I'd forgotten about, did a little detour and found a completely new path, Tilly liked it too so it was a win win for us.



Finally, I was thrilled to see my misty trees on this weeks TT, it really cheered me up so a big thank you to everyone who took the time to comment and fav, it's much appreciated.