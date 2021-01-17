Previous
My walks with Tilly on the last couple of days have been difficult due to the vast number of people who are out and about on my normal routes. I know everyone needs the fresh air and exercise but I secretly wish some of the people would find somewhere else to go :)

So today I ended up on a route which included the local golf course, perfect - no golfers at the moment so a huge amount of space to walk without any diversions for cyclists, runners, kids on scooters, loose dogs or mud!

Found these lovely catkins, a sure sign of spring, the background was a bit bland so I added a texture.
Yolanda ace
Lovely
January 17th, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
Lovely to see those signs of spring.

It's the same around here, the footpaths are full of walkers where usually you wouldn't see a soul.
January 17th, 2021  
