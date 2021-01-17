Discovery

My walks with Tilly on the last couple of days have been difficult due to the vast number of people who are out and about on my normal routes. I know everyone needs the fresh air and exercise but I secretly wish some of the people would find somewhere else to go :)



So today I ended up on a route which included the local golf course, perfect - no golfers at the moment so a huge amount of space to walk without any diversions for cyclists, runners, kids on scooters, loose dogs or mud!



Found these lovely catkins, a sure sign of spring, the background was a bit bland so I added a texture.