Daffodil kaleidoscope by inthecloud5
Daffodil kaleidoscope

This started off as a photo of some rather drenched daffodils taken in the park last week.

I've no idea how I ended up with this, it's some kind of magic created by a photo app. I'm sure it would end up looking completely different every time. A great lockdown activity!
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

ChristineL

@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
LManning
This is spectacularly beautiful. What a fun distraction!
January 23rd, 2021  
