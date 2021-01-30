Sign up
Photo 1439
jab day
My husband had his covid 19 vaccine today so to mark this momentous occasion I took a picture of the paperwork and twirled it in a photo app.
When he's had the 2nd dose in a few weeks he's looking forward to life being a little more like normal after 10 long months of shielding. Looks like there's light at the end of the tunnel 🙂
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1629
photos
182
followers
81
following
394% complete
View this month »
