jab day by inthecloud5
Photo 1439

jab day

My husband had his covid 19 vaccine today so to mark this momentous occasion I took a picture of the paperwork and twirled it in a photo app.

When he's had the 2nd dose in a few weeks he's looking forward to life being a little more like normal after 10 long months of shielding. Looks like there's light at the end of the tunnel 🙂
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

ChristineL

@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
