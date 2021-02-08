Previous
Treasured by inthecloud5
Photo 1447

Treasured

These two little cats have been with me since the 1980s when I worked in London, they've definitely had 9 lives with the many moves since then, surviving completely intact!

My mum bought them for me when she visited one weekend and we went to an arts and craft fair, they weren't expensive but are very much treasured.

For flash of red trinkets, trash or treasure
