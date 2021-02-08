Sign up
Photo 1447
Treasured
These two little cats have been with me since the 1980s when I worked in London, they've definitely had 9 lives with the many moves since then, surviving completely intact!
My mum bought them for me when she visited one weekend and we went to an arts and craft fair, they weren't expensive but are very much treasured.
For flash of red trinkets, trash or treasure
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Kerri Michaels
ace
Cool treasures
February 10th, 2021
