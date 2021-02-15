Reluctant

This week's flash of red theme is portraits, which I must admit is not really my thing, I find it quite hard to capture the character of someone in a posed photograph.



Rather excited by the prospect of being in contact with people again soon after having the jab today. But that won't happen this week, so I'll be looking through the archives for something suitable (it's that or pet portraits all week and the pets said no way!)



This was taken a couple of years ago on a camera club trip to a local photographer's studio where he set everything up and even persuaded his son to sit for us. He was a bit fed up by the time it came to my turn to photograph him and I couldn't really blame him!

