Photo 1458
Jungle cat
Actually it's Minnie on the fence at the bottom of the garden. Looking for birds, caught in the act.
Another from the archives, processed in black and white for portraits week, flash of red month.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Tags
cat
,
for2021
